Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 30th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 30th:

Unity Bancorp, Inc. UNTY: This holding company for Unity Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unity Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unity Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Unity has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.50, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Unity Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Banner Corporation BANR: This bank holding company for Banner Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation Price and Consensus

Banner Corporation price-consensus-chart | Banner Corporation Quote

Banner has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.83, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Banner Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Banner Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Banner Corporation Quote

