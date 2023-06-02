Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 2nd:

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies, a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: This healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants and senior living communities as well as wellness centers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Canon Inc. CAJPY: This company which holds a position as an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Canon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.57, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

