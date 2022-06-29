Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 29th:

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Constellium SE CSTM: This aluminum products company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Constellium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.76, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VALE S.A. VALE: This iron ore company for the steel markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

VALE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 5.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

