Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 28th:

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.08, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bally’s Corporation BALY: This gaming, hospitality and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 431% over the last 60 days.

Bally’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.58, compared with 31.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

