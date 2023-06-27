Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

General Motors Company GM: This company automotive company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

General Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.33, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC: Thisreal estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Diversified has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.21 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

