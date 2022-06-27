Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 27th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

The Chemours Company CC: This global provider of performance chemicals carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

The Chemours Company price-consensus-chart | The Chemours Company Quote

Chemours has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.05, compared with 38.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Chemours Company PE Ratio (TTM)

The Chemours Company pe-ratio-ttm | The Chemours Company Quote

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.13, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dell Technologies Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.