Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 24th:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels which is engaged in the seaborne transportation services of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.27, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

West Fraser Timber Co. WFG: This diversified wood products company which is engaged in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

West Fraser Timber has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.57, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S-based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.84, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

