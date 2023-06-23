Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Greif GEF: This company which is a leading global producer of industrial packaging products and services with manufacturing facilities located in over 40 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.87 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Liberty Media LSXMA: This company which provides satellite radio services consists of commercial-free music, sports, news, talk, entertainment, traffic and weather, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Liberty Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.09 compared with 41.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas CCU: This company which has positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.65 compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

