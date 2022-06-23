Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 23rd:

Ryder System R: This leading logistics and transportation company that provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including full service leasing, rental, and maintenance, used vehicle sales, professional drivers, transportation services, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfilment, last-mile mile delivery services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Ryder System has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.98, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Caleres CAL: This company which is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Caleres has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dell Technologies DELL: This information technology solutions company that operates in the segment which consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.9, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

