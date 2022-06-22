Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 22nd:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: This seaborne transportation company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.39, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners CPLP:This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp CUBI: This company which provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families and offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84, compared with 10.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

