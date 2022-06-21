Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.71, compared with 41.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE:This shipping company which is the largest U.S-based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.16, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Quote

Whiting Petroleum WLL: This independent energy company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Whiting Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote

Whiting Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.99, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Whiting Petroleum Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.