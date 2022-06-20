Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

USA Truck USAK:  This company which is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cumulus Media CMLS: This radio broadcasting company which owns and operates radio stations that provides local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MarineMax HZO:This largest recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States which focuses on premium brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.50, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

