Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 20th:

USA Truck USAK: This company which is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

USA Truck, Inc. Price and Consensus

USA Truck, Inc. price-consensus-chart | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

USA Truck has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.10, compared with 10.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

USA Truck, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

USA Truck, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | USA Truck, Inc. Quote

Cumulus Media CMLS: This radio broadcasting company which owns and operates radio stations that provides local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Cumulus Media, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cumulus Media, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cumulus Media, Inc. Quote

Cumulus Media has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cumulus Media, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cumulus Media, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cumulus Media, Inc. Quote

MarineMax HZO:This largest recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States which focuses on premium brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

MarineMax has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.50, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MarineMax, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

MarineMax, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.