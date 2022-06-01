Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 1st:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.12, compared with 64.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of home-building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU: This manufacturer of recreational powerboats carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Malibu has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.52, compared with 38.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

