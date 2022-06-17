Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 17th:

Eagle Bulk Shipping EGLE: This shipping company which is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Malibu Boats MBUU: Thiscompany which operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26, compared with 31.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Diana Shipping DSX:This shipping transportation services company which specialize in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Diana Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 17.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

