Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 16th:

Repsol REPYY: This company which develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.4% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Beazer Homes USA BZH: Thiscompany designs, builds, and sells single-family homes which appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.13, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Nexstar Media Group NXST: This company which currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

