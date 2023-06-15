Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64, compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Bridgestone Corporation BRDCY: This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus

Bridgestone Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

Bridgestone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.25 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bridgestone Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bridgestone Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD: This home-organization solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark Corporation Price and Consensus

American Woodmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

American Woodmark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.28, compared with 14.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Woodmark Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

American Woodmark Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | American Woodmark Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.