Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 15th:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.73, compared with 40.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Capital Product Partners CPLP: This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp CUBI: This banking company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

