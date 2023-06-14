Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Eni S.p.A. E: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

Eni has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.46, compared with 5.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE: This company that manufactures and sells electrical wires and cables carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Encore has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.11 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RCM Technologies, Inc. RCMT: This business and technology solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.63, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

