Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:

Navios Maritime Partners NMM: Thiscompany which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.54, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

LouisianaPacific LPX: This company which is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers SIG: This company which is a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products in the U.S., Canada, U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

