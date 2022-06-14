Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 14th:
Navios Maritime Partners NMM: Thiscompany which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.54, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
LouisianaPacific LPX: This company which is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
LouisianaPacific Corporation Price and Consensus
LouisianaPacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
LouisianaPacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.07, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LouisianaPacific Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
LouisianaPacific Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | LouisianaPacific Corporation Quote
Signet Jewelers SIG: This company which is a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, watches as well as other products in the U.S., Canada, U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.68, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry
Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.
Click to get this free report
LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.