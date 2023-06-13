News & Insights

Technology

Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th

June 13, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Stocks mentioned

GEF
PERI
VBNK

