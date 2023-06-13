Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:

VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

VersaBank Price and Consensus

VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote

VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

VersaBank PE Ratio (TTM)

VersaBank pe-ratio-ttm | VersaBank Quote

Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greif, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Greif, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote

Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus

Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote

Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VersaBank (VBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.