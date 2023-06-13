Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
VersaBank VBNK: This company that provides various banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
VersaBank Price and Consensus
VersaBank price-consensus-chart | VersaBank Quote
VersaBank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.20, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
VersaBank PE Ratio (TTM)
VersaBank pe-ratio-ttm | VersaBank Quote
Greif, Inc. GEF: This industrial packaging products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.24 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Greif, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Greif, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
Perion Network Ltd. PERI: This digital advertising solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Perion Network Ltd Price and Consensus
Perion Network Ltd price-consensus-chart | Perion Network Ltd Quote
Perion has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.82, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Perion Network Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)
Perion Network Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Perion Network Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires
As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.Download the brand-new FREE report revealing 5 EV battery stocks set to soar.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Greif, Inc. (GEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
VersaBank (VBNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.