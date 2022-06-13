Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 13th:
Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR: This Bristol-based mining company which supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia, carries a Zacks Rank #1(strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.89, compared with 44.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Beazer Homes USA BZH: This company designs, builds, and sells single-family homes which appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beazer Homes USA has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.49, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
The Geo Group GEO: This equity real estate investment trust which specializes in the design, development, financing, and operation of correctional, detention and community reentry facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Geo Group Inc The Price and Consensus
The Geo Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.87, compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Geo Group Inc The PE Ratio (TTM)
