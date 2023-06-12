Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 12th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This company that provides transportation and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant Logistics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Bridgestone Corporation BRDCY: This company that manufactures and sells tires and rubber products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Bridgestone Corp. Price and Consensus

Bridgestone Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

Bridgestone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.06 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bridgestone Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bridgestone Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bridgestone Corp. Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Ryerson Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.27, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

