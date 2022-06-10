Best Value Stocks to Buy for June 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, June 10th:

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Star Bulk has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79, compared with 19.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Patrick Industries, Inc. PATK: This company that engages in the manufacturing of component products and distribution of building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Patrick Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Patrick Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

Patrick Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Patrick Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Patrick Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Patrick Industries, Inc. Quote

The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN: This lease-to-own and purchase solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Aaron's Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quote

Aaron’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Aaron's Company, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Aaron's Company, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Aaron's Company, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.