Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 8th:

Gulfport Energy Corporation GPOR: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Gulfport has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.53, compared with 4.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW: This company that provides provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Arrow has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS: This performance luxury apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.27, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

