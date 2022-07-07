Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 7th:

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that engages in the energy business worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

BP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.02, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shell plc SHEL: This energy and petrochemical company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Shell’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.80, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. CVGI: This company that manufactures and sells automotive components and assemblies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.99, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

