Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Griffon Corporation GFF: This diversified management and holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30, compared with 24.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

NCR Corporation NCR: This software and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

NCR has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

