Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 6th:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited TNP: This seaborne crude oil and petroleum products transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Price and Consensus

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd price-consensus-chart | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Tsakos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.03, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd Quote

Imperial Oil Limited IMO: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Imperial Oil’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Imperial Oil Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Imperial Oil Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

Phillips 66 PSX: This energy manufacturing and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 Price and Consensus

Phillips 66 price-consensus-chart | Phillips 66 Quote

Phillips has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Phillips 66 PE Ratio (TTM)

Phillips 66 pe-ratio-ttm | Phillips 66 Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.