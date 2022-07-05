Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 5th:

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metals processing and distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Ryerson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.76, compared with 3.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ryerson Holding Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Ryerson Holding Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Chico's FAS, Inc. CHS: This omnichannel specialty retailer of women’s apparel carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.5% over the last 60 days.

Chico's FAS, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chico's FAS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

Chico’s has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.94, compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chico's FAS, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Chico's FAS, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Chico's FAS, Inc. Quote

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Suncor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.98, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Suncor Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Suncor Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.