Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 3rd:

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This manufacturer of wood and wood-alternative products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.71, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midwest Holding Inc. MDWT: This insurance and financial services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 138.5% over the last 60 days.

Midwest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.49, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in the business of maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to the energy sector and industrial customers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

DXP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.38, compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

