Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 31st:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. SHG: This financial products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.08, compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd PE Ratio (TTM)

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd pe-ratio-ttm | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Toll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.56, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toll Brothers Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Toll Brothers Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 20.74, compared with 21.39 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.