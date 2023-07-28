Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Medallion Financial MFIN: This specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Medallion Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.84 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

JAKKS Pacific JAKK: This multi-brand company that has been designing and marketing a broad range of toys and consumer products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.0% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97 compared with 27.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Game Technology IGT: This company which is engaged in design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

International Game Technology has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27.56 compared with 67.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.