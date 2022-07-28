Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 28th:

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG: This Glyfada, Greece-based company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP Price and Consensus

Dynagas LNG Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.27 compared with 7.40 for S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Dynagas LNG Partners LP Quote

RBB Bancorp RBB: This bank holding company which offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp Price and Consensus

RBB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | RBB Bancorp Quote

RBB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.20, compared with 10.60 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RBB Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

RBB Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | RBB Bancorp Quote

Western New England Bancorp WNEB:This banking services company which offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Western New England Bancorp Price and Consensus

Western New England Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Western New England Bancorp Quote

Western New England Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.02 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Western New England Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Western New England Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Western New England Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.