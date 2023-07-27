Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Sotherly Hotels SOHO: This real estate investment trust which is focused on the acquisition, renovation and up branding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly Hotels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management RM: This diversified specialty consumer finance company which is engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.76 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Financial Group KB: This commercial bank in Korea which provides a wide range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.0% over the last 60 days.

KB Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.16 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

