Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 27th:

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP: This company is engaged in providing a wide range of fee-based infrastructure solutions in major U.S. shale plays like the Bakken Shale, Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, Marcellus Shale and others, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.23 compared with 17.54 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This company which has got exposure in various industries, including beverage, beer, and retail, which gives it an edge over its competitors, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.64, compared with 17.54 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Chemung Financial Corp CHMG: This bank holding company which is engaged in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.0 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

