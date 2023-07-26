Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This furniture company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 17.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This company which is a bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44 compared with 10.40 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR: This vehicle rental operator company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Avis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.39 compared with 25.30 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

