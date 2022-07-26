Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 26th:

AGNC Investment AGNC: This real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on leveraged investments in Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) including residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. Price and Consensus

AGNC Investment Corp. price-consensus-chart | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

AGNC Investment Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.18 compared with 24.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AGNC Investment Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

AGNC Investment Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | AGNC Investment Corp. Quote

BCB Bancorp NJ BCBP: This state-chartered commercial community-oriented financial institution that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

BCB Bancorp NJ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.21 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ PE Ratio (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ pe-ratio-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Quote

Limestone Bancorp LMST: This banking services company which offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Price and Consensus

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. price-consensus-chart | LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Quote

Limestone Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. PE Ratio (TTM)

LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. pe-ratio-ttm | LIMESTONE BANCORP, INC. Quote

