Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

Movado Group MOV: This company which is one of the world's premier watchmakers, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Movado Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.88 compared with 22.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Select Medical SEM: This healthcare company in the U.S which owns long term acute care and inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, as well as occupational health and physical therapy clinics, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.87 compared with 17.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jack In The Box JACK: This restaurant company that operates and franchises through Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants, and is one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Jack In The Box has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.66 compared with 35.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

