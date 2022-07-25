Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 25th:

ProPetro Holding PUMP: This oilfield services providing company which operates primarily in the Permian Basin spread over west Texas and New Mexico and offers a wide spectrum of specialized, complementary services and equipment for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

ProPetro Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.14 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ProPetro Holding Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

ProPetro Holding Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

Central Puerto CEPU: This Argentina-based company which focuses on the generation and commercialization of electric power with facilities range including thermoelectric power plants, hydroelectric power plants as well as cogeneration units, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 81.3% over the last 60 days.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Central Puerto has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.12 compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Central Valley Community Bancorp CVCY: This bank operates full-service offices in Clovis, Fresno, Prather, Kerman and Sacramento, plus Real Estate Lending, SBA Lending and Agribusiness Lending Departments. Investment services are also provided by Investment Centers of America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price and Consensus

Central Valley Community Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote

Central Valley Community Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)

Central Valley Community Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Central Valley Community Bancorp Quote

