Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

American Equity Investment Life Holding AEL: This company which is a leader in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.27 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 BSVN: This community bank which accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.40 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Virco Manufacturing VIRC: This company which designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Virco Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.23 compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.