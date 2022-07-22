Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 22nd

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 22nd:

Star Bulk Carriers SBLK: This global shipping company that provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.0% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.49 compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Crestwood Equity Partners CEQP: This company which is engaged in providing a wide range of fee-based infrastructure solutions in major U.S. shale plays like the Bakken Shale, Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin, Marcellus Shale and others, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.36, compared with 17.59 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

