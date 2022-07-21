Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 21st:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America with operations including exploration, and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.48 compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras PE Ratio (TTM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras pe-ratio-ttm | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

TotalEnergies TTE: This company which is among the top five publicly traded global integrated oil and gas companies based on production volumes, proved reserves, and market capitalization, with operations in more than 130 countries across five continents, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

TotalEnergies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.91, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

ArcBest ARCB: This freight transportation services and solutions company which offers transportation of general commodities, motor carrier freight transportation services, business-to-business air transportation services, ocean transport services, global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation Price and Consensus

ArcBest Corporation price-consensus-chart | ArcBest Corporation Quote

ArcBest has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.87, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

ArcBest Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

ArcBest Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | ArcBest Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.