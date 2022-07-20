Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 20th:

Repsol REPYY: This company which develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equinor EQNR: This company which is one of the premier integrated energy companies in the world, with operations spreading across 30 countries, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Equinor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.61, compared with 8.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Gildan Activewear GIL: This company which is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.30, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

