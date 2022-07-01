Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 1st:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. ESTE: This independent oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.24, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This independent oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.29, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Suncor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.94, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.