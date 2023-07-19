Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Sotherly has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.56, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

DaVita Inc. DVA: This company which provides kidney dialysis services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.58, compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM: This company engages in the homebuilding business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

PulteGroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.74 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

