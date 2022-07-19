Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 19th:

Petroleo Brasileiro PBR: This company which is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America with activities include: exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Price and Consensus

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras price-consensus-chart | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Petroleo Brasileiro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.44 compared with 3.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras PE Ratio (TTM)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras pe-ratio-ttm | Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Quote

Matson MATX: This ocean transportation and logistics company which offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus

Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote

Matson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.67, compared with 6.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Matson, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Matson, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Matson, Inc. Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.87, compared with 17.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.