Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

Repsol, S.A. REPYY: This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12% over the last 60 days.

Repsol has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 5.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC: This company which provides design solutions for furniture carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Virco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

MGM Resorts International MGM: This company which owns casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

MGM Resorts has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 25.19 compared with 58.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

