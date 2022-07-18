Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:

HF Sinclair DINO:This energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.37 compared with 39.7 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG: This Glyfada, Greece-based company which is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dynagas LNG Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.96, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BanColombia CIB: This largest bank in Colombia in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 9.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

