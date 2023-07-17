Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 17th:
Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO: This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Sotherly has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.35, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN: This company which provides design solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.48, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
News Corporation NWSA: This media and information services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
News Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.95 compared with 41.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
