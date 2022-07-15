Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 15th:

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.63, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Independent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Independent Bank Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Independent Bank Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL: This apparel company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gildan Activewear, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

Gildan has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.69, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Gildan Activewear, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Gildan Activewear, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Gildan Activewear, Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.