Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 14th:

Griffon Corporation GFF: This company which provides consumer and professional, and home and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote

Griffon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50, compared with 26.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Griffon Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Griffon Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. Price and Consensus

Regional Management Corp. price-consensus-chart | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Regional Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Regional Management Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Regional Management Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Regional Management Corp. Quote

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This company which bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.41 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Bank7 Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regional Management Corp. (RM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.